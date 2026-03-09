Welfare should empower, not create dependence: Eatala

Hyderabad: BJP National Executive Member and Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender on Sunday called for a shift from dependency-based welfare to empowerment-driven development, asserting that true progress lies in enabling citizens to stand on their own feet. He was speaking as the chief guest at the Pan-IIT alumni meet in Hyderabad.

Addressing a gathering of IIT alumni, senior bureaucrats, and professionals, Eatela Rajender said governments should view excessive welfare schemes as a sign of weakness and focus instead on creating opportunities for self-reliance. He emphasised that public policies should be framed for the welfare of people, not merely for elections or political gains.

Highlighting India’s transformation after 2014, the MP noted that the trend of intellectual migration had slowed, with increased investments in research, science, genomics, and start ups.

He credited these efforts for India’s rise from the 11th to the fourth-largest economy globally. He recalled that earlier, even basic infrastructure depended on assistance from institutions like the World Bank, while today India is among the fastest-growing economies.

Eatela Rajender expressed concern over persistent inequalities, pointing out that despite economic growth, nearly 80 crore people still depend on free food grains. He stressed that development must ensure equal opportunities for all, aligning with the constitutional vision of “development with equitable distribution.”

Calling upon intellectuals to actively engage with public life, he said scientists and technocrats must participate in policymaking, as political systems ultimately decide whether technology is used constructively or destructively. He cited examples ranging from atomic energy to mobile technology, warning against misuse leading to social harm.

The MP concluded by urging the use of science and technology solely for constructive purposes, stating that only welfare-oriented technology can ensure global peace. He praised the contributions of IIT alumni and expressed confidence that India would emerge as a global guide rooted in the philosophy of “Sarve Jana Sukhino Bhavantu.” The event was attended by Pan-IIT Alumni President Prabhat Kumar, Secretary Ashok, senior IAS officer Naveen Mittal, Sudhakar Gande, and other distinguished guests.