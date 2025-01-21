Welfare sops for all eligible, ASSURES DC Muzammil Khan

Khammam: District Collector Muzammil Khan said that steps should be taken to ensure that all eligible people get the benefits of government welfare. On Monday, he visited Gurralapadu village in Khammam rural mandal and made a surprise inspection of the survey teams at the field level for the implementation of Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa, Ration Cards and Indiramma Indla schemes.

The Collector examined the procedures adopted to identify the eligible persons for the implementation of various welfare programs and the details collected by the survey teams going door to door.

He wanted the field verification process to be completed without any room for errors. He asked the officials about the information and details being collected in the survey. He said that the survey process for Indiramma Houses has been carried out in a completely transparent manner through a special app. In the first phase, Indiramma Houses will be sanctioned to those who have a house plot, and in phases, Indiramma Houses along with the plot will be sanctioned to everyone who is eligible.

The Collector said that lands that are not suitable for cultivation under Rythu Bharosa should be identified very carefully. He suggested to the officials that they should register the details of the lands that are suitable for cultivation from time to time

without any hassle to the farmers. He said that the farmer’s guarantee will not be applicable to the lands that are not suitable for cultivation.

He said that those who do not have their names in the list and the survey did not come to them should not worry; such people should apply at the public administration centers set up in the village/ward assemblies, MPDO and Tahsildar

offices.

He said that such applications would be examined and the benefits would

be provided to the eligible people.

The Collector asked the people to participate in large numbers in the Gram Sabha to be held from 21 to 24 of this month. The primary list of beneficiaries according to the survey will be displayed in the Gram Sabhas. Objections will be received and applications from those who missed it will be accepted.