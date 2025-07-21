Wgl MLAs meet CM, agree to bury hatchet & work for party’s betterment

Hyderabad: A team of MLAs from the combined Warangal district called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills on Sunday to discuss the region’s development and preparations for the upcoming local body elections.

According to party sources, in addition to development issues, the MLAs also deliberated on how to bridge differences with the Konda family. Ahead of the local body polls, they assured the Chief Minister that they would “bury the hatchet” with Minister Konda Surekha and her husband Konda Murali for the greater good of the party, aiming to avert detrimental prospects in the elections. The delegation included former Deputy Chief Minister and Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari, Revuri Prakash Reddy, Nayini Rajender Reddy, MamidalaYashaswini Reddy, and KR Nagaraju, with the team being led by Kadiyam Srihari.

It was brought to the Chief Minister’s notice that the combined Warangal district has produced many sports legends who have represented the district at international, national, and state levels, with many having also received Arjuna and Dronacharya awards from the central government. The MLAs highlighted that at present, there is only one Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Warangal district, which serves various sports and games under the auspices of the District Sports Authority.

In a representation submitted to the Chief Minister, the MLAs explained that as Warangal city is currently expanding in all directions and its population is increasing, the existing stadium will be insufficient to meet the needs of athletes. For this reason, they advocated for the sanctioning of a Telangana Sports School in the joint Warangal district, which would focus on academic learning, specialised sports training, and supporting students and athletes preparing for state, national, and international sports events. They noted that the necessary government land for establishing the sports school was available. They urged the Chief Minister to approve the construction of a stadium, as 20 acres of land were available at Unikicherla village in Dharmasgar mandal.

Revanth Reddy responded positively to the appeals made by the MLAs led by Kadiyam Srihari. He immediately contacted the concerned department secretary, instructing them to examine the proposals for the establishment of a Telangana Sports School and a cricket stadium in Warangal city and to formulate the necessary procedures. He assured the delegation of all possible support for the further development of Warangal city and pledged to take steps to sanction a sports school and a cricket stadium very soon.