What are your stakes in KCR’s ‘ill-gotten’ money, Revanth asks Asad

Hyderabad: Reiterating his allegation that Hyderabad: Reiterating his allegation that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had embezzled about Rs 1 lakh crore through corruption, PCC chief A Revanth Reddy questioned AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s stakes in it. Expressing reservations about the way Hyderabad MP was supporting BRS, the Congress leader sought answers for his blind support to him.

Addressing the gathering at Necklace Road on 1st anniversary of the Bharat Jodo Yatra Revanth while switching over to Hindi he described Asad as ‘another Nizam’ who lives on the hillock of Shastripuram. He asserted that this time (Assembly elections), the Congress will get back the City. “This time Congress will win, and the City will be ours (Shaher Hamara),” he asserted.

Referring to the way BRS backed most of the controversial bills tabled by the Modi Government in Parliament which were opposed by Asad, Revanth questioned rationality in supporting the party. “What is the reason that you support KCR? Everyone has the right to fight for the success of the party, but when you are supporting a fraud (chor) like KCR who embezzled Rs 1 lakh crore then question comes to mind, what is your share in it ?” he asked, to the cheering crowds.

While emphasising the message spread by Rahul Gandhi as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Revanth held that rather uniting the ruling BJP at Center was following the policy of ‘divide and rule’. He also reminded that it was under Congress government that Telangana was liberated from the autocratic rule of Nizams.

