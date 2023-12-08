What is left after rains is only mud on thoroughfare

Mulugu: The temporary road constructed on Jampanna river at Kondai in Etoor Nagaram mandal in Mulugu district has turn into a heap of mud due to the rains that have been falling in Mulugu district for the last two or three days. Due to this, vehicular traffic stopped.

According to locals, the contractor had taken up the road work at a cost of Rs 20 lakh. But he did nothing except pouring out mud and paving it in the name of constructing the road.

And when it rained, the so called road became completely swampy. There is a situation where vehicles cannot move on the road. Villagers are expressing their anger on the manner of the authorities that such a situation is created only by the contractors taking up the construction of the roads in a poor manner.

They are expressing their anger on the way of the authorities that the bridge was washed away in the floods by taking up the construction of the bridge in a poor manner in the past.