What is PM Modi’s Dil Ki Baat!!!, whom do you he is going to target!!

Palamuru: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a clue to slam the State government at the venue of Mahabubnagar. After announcing series of sops to the people in Palamuru, the PM Modi said that he has spoken on behalf of the government and will speak out heartfully when he reaches Mahabubnagar in a short while. He also said that he is going to speak what is their in his heart and also what others has in their hearts. He is said that whatever he speaks, he will speak what others think in their hearts.

The question here raises on whom he is going to speak or target. The wait for the Mahabubnagar is a just a while from here.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mahabubnagar, posters opposing his visit were displayed on the walls of Hyderabad on Saturday night. These posters were put up by unidentified people, have writings against Modi. The posters read that Modi has no moral right to visit Telangana and accused the PM showing stepmother's love for Telangana.

The Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh was given national status it said. The Upper Bhadra project in Karnataka was also given national status, it added but the Palamuru project in Telangana was not given national status, it read. It alleged that the Centre has done injustice to Telangana in the matter of national status. Alleging that it is stepmother's love, Modi has no moral right to visit Mahabubnagar, the poster read.