When justice comes walking to elderly couple

Nizamabad: On the positive side of the metaphor – ‘when justice comes walking’, an elderly couple found solace in a dowry-related case. An old couple – Sayamma and Gangaram of Raikur village under Rudrur mandal in Nizamabad were implicated in a dowry case by their daughter-in-law, were forced to attend the Judicial First-Class Magistrate (JFCM) on Monday.

Found that they could barely walk, Judge Essampelli Sai Shiva came all the way to the elderly couple and gave a patient listening to their grievance on the court premises.

After weighing the merits of the case, the judge quashed it, and provided relief to the old couple. The development not only flabbergasted the elderly couple but also the people who witnessed the humane side of the magistrate. Despite the fact that the phrase ‘justice delayed is justice denied’ indicates notoriety of the judicial system, the gesture shown by Judge Sai Shiva is exemplary.

The 27-year-old Sai Shiva, the son of a newspaper agent from Naspur mandal headquarters in Mancherial district, was selected as a junior civil judge in 2023. Fond of legal matters, Sai Shiva has always wanted a speedy disposal of cases, ensuring justice to the victims.