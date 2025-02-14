"Where is My Scooter?" – Students Launch Postcard Protest Against Congress.

Gadwal : “Priyanka Ji... Where is My Scooter?”

Students from Priyadarshini Women’s Degree College, MALD Government Degree College, and SVM Degree College in Jogulamba Gadwal district have launched a Postcard Protest demanding the fulfillment of AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s election promise of free electric scooters for young women.

During the Telangana Assembly elections, on May 23, 2023, Priyanka Gandhi had addressed a massive public meeting at Saroor Nagar Stadium, where she announced the Youth Declaration. She promised free electric scooters for every girl aged 18 and above and financial assistance of ₹2,500 per month for women.

Now, 14 months after the Congress government came to power, students claim there has been no progress on the free scooter scheme. Expressing their disappointment, they stated that their families had voted for Congress with great hope, but the promise remains unfulfilled.

The protesting students have vowed to continue their Postcard Protest until the government fulfills its commitment. They plan to intensify their agitation, pressuring the Congress government to deliver on its promise and provide the free scooters as a rightful entitlement to female students.