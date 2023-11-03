‘Where is the development?’ demands Konda Surekha

Says sitting MLA Nannapuneni never focused on development

Warangal: In a passionate speech, Congress’ Warangal East candidate Konda Surekha implored to the people to stay alert during the campaign season. “Just don’t get carried away by the empty promises of the BRS,” said Surekha during her door-to-door campaign here on Thursday. She told denizens that the ruling BRS failed to address the civic problems in the city.

“The sitting MLA Nannapuneni Narender needs to show the development before seeking votes,” she demanded. “Narender, with his followers, is resorting to attacks on those who ask him to show the development,” she added.

“Without any scope for employment, the local youth is languishing in the wilderness,” Surekha said, accusing the government of failing to establish any industries in the region. “The sitting MLA never focused on civic issues,” she said, referring to the situation of roads and drains especially with regard to stormwater discharge.

“The ruling party is dilly dallying over the rainwater related issues by taking temporary measures instead of finding a permanent solution,” Surekha said.

Moreover, Surekha went on to allege that the ruling party selected the beneficiaries of Dalit Bandhu, BC Bandhu and double bedroom houses at its whims and fancies rather than on merit. She urged the people to not trust the promises made by the BRS leaders who in the past deceived them.

In addition, Surekha assured the people of fulfilling all the ‘Six Guarantees’ of Congress - Mahalakshmi, Rythu Bharosa, Gruha Jyothi, Indiramma Houses, Yuva Vikasam and Cheyutha.

Former MLC Konda Muralidhar Rao along with TPCC secretary Meesala Prakash also campaigned in the Warangal East constituency, urging people to vote for Surekha.