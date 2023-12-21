‘White Paper’, progress report of BRS: Sridhar Babu

Live
Hyderabad: Telangana Legislative Affairs Minister, D Sridhar Babu on Wednesday termed the ‘White Paper’ on the State’s finances tabled by the government in the Assembly as a progress report of the 10-year BRS rule.
He clarified that it was not meant to showcase the State in a poor light. “We do not mean to project that the Telangana State budget is going into deficit or that the State finances are in very bad shape and cannot be rectified. It is a simple progress report of the 10-year rule of the BRS,” he said while responding to AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi in the Assembly.
Further, the Minister admitted that no State could progress without obtaining loans. “Our white paper is only meant to inform the people about facts. We will take the State from here to the top rank in terms of development in India in the next five years,” he said.