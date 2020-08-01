Why do you want to postpone apex body meet: BJP questions KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP on Friday questioned the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's intentions behind asking for a postponement of the Apex Council meeting scheduled by Union Jal Shakti Ministry on August 5, to discuss the contentious issues of irrigation projects between the two Telugu states.



Addressing media here on Friday, State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the Chief Minister should be forthcoming to attend the meeting at a time when Andhra Pradesh is all set to call for tenders to increase the capacity of Pothireddy Padu Lift Irrigation Scheme (PPLS) on August 11. He expressed fears over the negligence of the TRS government might hurt the interests of the State.

He dismissed the CM's reported statements that the attitude of the Centre has caused the water disputes between the two Telugu states. And, said that it was the negligent attitude of the TRS chief hurting the interests of the water share of Telangana in the Krishna and Godavari rivers. He alleged that KCR has sought for the postponement of the Apex Council meeting due to a secret pact reached with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy.

The BJP state chief alleged that both the chief ministers are trying to stock sentiments among people for political gains keeping the water disputes alive. Contrary to the Centre trying to resolve the disputes between the two Telugu states, he added. BJP State Core Committee member and former MLC Dr Ponguleti Sudharkar Reddy expressed shock over the CM asking to schedule the Apex Council on August 20. He said that the tender process of both the PRLIS and the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) will be completed by August 19. "What made the chief minister ask for meeting a day after the completion of the tender process of the PRLIS and RLIS," he asked.

BJP leaders and former Minister D K Aruna and ex-MP Vivek Venkataswamy have criticised the TRS chief's statement accusing the Centre is responsible for the water disputes between the two states. The BJP leaders asked what is preventing the chief minister from attending the meeting and to protest the interest of the Telangana. Vivek Vekataswamy accused that the TRS government is comprising the interests of Telangana with the TRS chief entering into secret deals with the YSRCP chief.