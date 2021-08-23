Why link liquor sale to Aadhaar?

In my view, liquor should be banned first as propagated by Mahatma Gandhi. Till such time, providing liquor to people should be linked to Aadhaar.

People who buy liquor are not at all poor in my opinion. Hence, such people should be denied all the benefits of welfare schemes meant for the below poverty line citizens. This policy will also help us streamline our economic policies and strengthen the country's economy.

Yanala Prabhakar, Secretary, Gandhi Gyan Prathistaan, Nalgonda