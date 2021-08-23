  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Why link liquor sale to Aadhaar?

Yanala Prabhakar
x

Yanala Prabhakar

Highlights

In my view, liquor should be banned first as propagated by Mahatma Gandhi

In my view, liquor should be banned first as propagated by Mahatma Gandhi. Till such time, providing liquor to people should be linked to Aadhaar.

People who buy liquor are not at all poor in my opinion. Hence, such people should be denied all the benefits of welfare schemes meant for the below poverty line citizens. This policy will also help us streamline our economic policies and strengthen the country's economy.

Yanala Prabhakar, Secretary, Gandhi Gyan Prathistaan, Nalgonda

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X