Why not link liquor sales with Aadhaar?

Consumption of alcohol is widely being accepted though we are aware of its hazardous effects on health.

Drunken driving is causing many fatal accidents. Most of the rapes and murders are done in an inebriated condition.

In view of the ill-effects of consumption of liquor, there is definitely a need to control the sale of liquor.

The best way is linking purchase of liquor with Aadhaar.

The rationalisation may to some extent yield good results.

The social sanction of use of liquor in certain occasions needs to be reviewed.

- Goverdhan Ceremilla, Retd Asst Professor, Hanamkonda

