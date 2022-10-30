Why PM Modi encouraging poaching practices, asks CM KCR

Hyderabad: The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said that the four TRS MLAs involved in the 'poaching case' didn't even sell out for Rs 100 crore offered to them.



"Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraging such heinous practices? Did senior leaders of the RSS who are currently in the Chanchalguda jail indulge in the car without PM Modi's support?" KCR asked.

The TRS chief made these remarks during an election rally held at Munugodu on Sunday.

He asked citizens to not be silent on the subject and think deeply before casting vote. "If you feed grass to donkeys and milk cows, you won't get any milk," KCR remarked.

He spoke to the weavers of Munugodu and said that never in the history of the nation has 5 per cent GST been imposed on handlooms. "PM Modi is punishing them. Why should you vote for the BJP? The BJP is clearly indicating that they are snakes and will bite you if they win the election. Is this fair?" he asked.

KCR said that the TRS, (soon to be BRS) and the communist parties have come together to save democracy and will keep fighting together into the future.