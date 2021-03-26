WICCI's Telangana State CSR Council Inauguration

The Telangana State CSR Council of WICCI inaugurated its operations in Telangana on March 20, 2021. The inaugural event was conducted virtually, keeping all the guidelines of Covid in mind. The event was graced with the presence of the Chief Guest Divya Devarajan, IAS, Secretary and Commissioner of WCD, Government of Telangana, eminent panellists, Dr Harbeen Arora, Founder, ALL, SHEconomy, WICCI, DR. K. K. Upadhyay, Chairman, DNR Foundation and the Guest Speaker, Anita Jha, Founder, Aahaana Heritage Foundation. The event was hosted by State CSR Council President Major Namrata Dhasmana and her Council Members. Ms Suneetha Lawrence, Council Member, moderated the event.









The eminent panellists attending the event

The Panelists and the Speaker delivered powerful inputs on the topic' Advocacy in Social work' and shared incredible knowledge, which is helpful for aspiring women entrepreneurs. Speaking about the world of entrepreneurship and the space for a woman to grow as an entrepreneur, Divya Devarajan, IAS, said that a woman becoming an entrepreneur is never a cakewalk. She has to face many challenges all through her journey in terms of stability and source of income.

Nonetheless, a woman with true spirit and a visionary plan can always succeed as an entrepreneur. Adding to it, she also agreed to extend support from her end to women entrepreneurs' development.

Telangana State CSR Council

Major Namrata Dhasmana leads the State Council of Corporate Social Responsibility as State President and her Council Members, who has experience in the conduct of business and all areas of life. The Council brings and appreciates diversity in experience and therefore has women of all ages with varied industry experience.

About WICCI

Women's Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industries (WICCI) boosts and builds women's entrepreneurship and businesses through greater engagement with government, institutions, global trade and networks. WICCI enables fundamental changes in governmental policies, laws and incentives to robustly encourage and empower women in business, industry and commerce across all sectors.