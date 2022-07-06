Wild bear enters University in Kamareddy, destroys property

Kamareddy: Panic triggered after a wild bear entered in Kamareddy University campus and destroyed the furniture and other things. The incident took in Kamareddy on Wednesday night.

The scared staff dialed the forest officials who reached the spot and inspected the area. According to the forest officials, it is believed that the bear would have gone ahead towards the Markfoid road.

The forest officials have suggested the campus staff and students to be alert. They also seem to have assured to catch the bear at the earliest and leave it in the forest.

The staff and students are believed to be mode of fear after seeing the massive bear entering the campus. Police too was called in and inspections are underway to trace the bear.