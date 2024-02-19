Wildfire devastates Nallamalla forest

Mahabubnagar: A fierce blaze has engulfed extensive portions of the Nallamalla forest, marking the second major wildfire incident within a month. While the initial incident caused minimal damage, the current inferno has wreaked havoc, particularly targeting vast areas of high grass and dense vegetation near the villages of Tatigundala and Thimmareddipally within the Amrabad-Domalapenta Nallamalla forest range.

The intensity of the fire was exacerbated by strong winds, propelling flames to heights exceeding 10-20 feet. Despite efforts by a team of ten individuals equipped with machinery to contain the blaze, the ferocity of the fire proved insurmountable, with flames escalating beyond control.

In the midst of the firefighting operation, tragedy struck as fire watcher Pothaiah sustained severe injuries while bravely attempting to quell the advancing flames. He suffered extensive burns to his legs and other parts of his body, necessitating immediate medical attention. Pothaiah has been swiftly transported to the government hospital in Achampet for urgent treatment.

Meanwhile, forest officials along with local authorities and firefighting agencies are mobilising all available resources to combat the blaze and prevent further devastation to the precious ecosystem of the Nallamalla forest.