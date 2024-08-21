Will allocate special funds to promote tourism in Mulugu

Mulugu: Tourism and Culture Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao said that the government will allocate special funds for the development of tourist areas in Mulugu district which will soon become a tourist hub.

Jupally along with Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka, Bhupalapally MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao and Vardhannapet MLA Nagaraju visited the world famous Sri Ramalingeswara Swamy temeple in Venkatapur mandal. On this occasion, the priests of the temple welcomed the minister with Purnakumbha and offered Vedic blessings. Later, the Minister said that the Ramappa temple, which was built 800 years ago, is still intact today.

The Kakatiyas used their intelligence to carve sculptures out of huge stones and arrange them wonderfully. He said that steps are being taken to provide minimum facilities to the tourists visiting the area and it is heartening that there is plenty of water in Ramappa Lake. He added that MLAs and Ministers should visit tourist areas at least once every month, this would help in mental relaxation.

He assured that steps will be taken to get national and international recognition for the tourist areas here. Minister Seethakka said that a report has been submitted to the minister by the district administration to take up development works with Rs 90 crore, and she asked the minister to construct the Uyyala bridge in Ramappa Lake as it attracts tourists 14 years ago as Uyyala bridge was constructed in Lucknow.

She said that works are going on under the Prasad scheme in the Ramappa area and there is a possibility of attracting tourists if special arrangements are made in the Parihaka areas of the Godavari. While there are Ramappa and Lucknavaram lakes in the district, steps will be taken to establish a memorial forest in Sri Sammakka Saralamma area of Medaram, she explained. She said that the reservoir will be developed with all amenities along with providing all the facilities to the tourists in Ramappa.

Jupalli said that efforts will be made to attract tourists by further developing the beautiful forests, tourist areas, waterfalls and buildings around the Godavari catchment areas in Mulugu districts. Tourism Department Development Corporation Chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy, Tourism Department Development Corporation MD Prakash Reddy, District Collector Divakara T. S., SP Shabharish, DFO Rahul Kishan Jadav, RDO K. Satya Pal Reddy, officials of central and state archeology department and district mandal officials participated.