Will BRS, BJP come together?

Hyderabad: Will the BRS and BJP have some kind of formal or informal understanding during the Lok Sabha elections? Will they forge a prepoll alliance? These are the questions making rounds in political circles in the state.

The main reason for such high speculations is BJP’s known target of achieving ‘Congress Mukt Bharat’ and if the forward march of the Congress to be stopped in Telangana, some kind of understanding with the BRS would be necessary, feel some leaders.

Political circles say that the statement of BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao that they would come with double speed assumes importance in the backdrop of such possibilities.

Top BRS leaders said KCR was holding consultations with some select party leaders to ascertain the political benefits of being friendly with the BJP. Surveys predict that the Congress would win around 9 out of 17 Lok Sabha seats, while the BRS and BJP may have to content with 3 or 4 seats each or so and the remaining one seat would be won by the AIMIM. If this happens, then the possibility of largescale migration from the BRS to Congress cannot be ruled out.

The BJP on the other hand feels that they should consolidate the gains they had seen in the Assembly elections. The BJP had won 8 seats in the recent Assembly elections. Hence it has now targeted to win six Lok Sabha seats. However, BRS sources say that no discussions on this issue between the two parties have taken place yet. The BRS was only examining the possibility of such a scenario. It also needs to see to what extent the BJP would like to go with them.

So far, the BJP has been targeting the newly-formed Congress government and even skipped the all-party visit to the Medigadda project where the piers had sunk and the government was alleging that largescale irregularities and corruption had taken place in the project.