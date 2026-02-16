Will continue to fight for the interests of Singareni: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao has asserted that his party would continue to fight for the interests of Singareni and the rights of its workers in the future like it has done in the past.

Speaking to the media after participating in the Sewalal Maharaj Jayanti celebrations at Telangana Bhavan here on Sunday, Rama Rao responded to the developments in the Singareni organisation, municipal-political conditions, tribal welfare programmes and festival greetings. KTR said that their goal was to stop the exploitation taking place in Singareni. He clarified that BRS had announced its support to the Communist Party of India in Kothagudem keeping in view the interests of Singareni workers. He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress of being “partners in the exploitation of Singareni” and acting in a way that damages the organisation. He said that the CPI and the Congress were already in alliance and it was not surprising that they were sharing the post of Mayor in Kothagudem.

However, KTS said, he does not know why an organisation affiliated to CPI like AITUC also accepted this alliance. He said that he could not say what pressures were at work behind it. However, regardless of who is together or not, KTR made it clear that their party will fight for the interests of the Singareni organisation and the rights of workers in the future “like we have fought in the past”.

KTR said that there were hung situations in 34 urban local bodies in the state. Accusing Congress leaders of committing anarchy in those bodies, he said that actions like kidnapping and luring corporators and councilors, sending police door-to-door, and using goons are being taken.

KTR said that he was happy to celebrate the 287th birth anniversary of Sevalal Maharaj in a grand manner. Former Minister Satyavati Rathod, MLA Anil Jadhav, Bhukya Johnson Rathod, Valya Nayak, Ramachandru Nayak, Rambhal, Gandhi Nayak, Karate Raju, Srinivas Goud and other leaders organised a ‘Bhog bhandar’ programme.

He said that KCR was the leader who came up with the slogan ‘Our kingdom should be in our hands’ and did justice to the self-respect of tribals. He said that 3,146 new gram panchayats were formed, giving priority to tribal Gudas, Koya Gudas and Lambada thandas, and thousands of tribal youth provided opportunities as sarpanches and ward members.

He explained that nearly 30,000 ward members had emerged from tribal communities.

He also stated that the BRS government had protected the land rights of tribals by granting pattas to about four and a half lakh acres of uncultivated lands in a single day. He called upon the tribals to support BRS for making KCR chief minister once again.

KTR assured the gathering that he would stand by the tribals after the BRS comes to power again. He extended his greetings to all the people of the state on the occasion of Mahash