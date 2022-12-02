Will cooperate with ED: Kavitha

Hyderabad: A day after her name figured in the remand report of Amit Arora in the Delhi liquor scam, TRS senior leader and MLC K Kavitha said she is ready to cooperate with the ED (Enforcement Directorate) and was not scared even to go to jail.

Kavitha said this was BJP-style of politics. "A year before the elections are scheduled in any State, the ED reaches first followed by PM Narendra Modi. As Telangana is about to face elections in December next year, the ED has arrived in Telangana. It is a routine modus operandi for the BJP and a cheap political stunt by the saffron party," Kavitha told the TRS cadre asking them not to worry about these hollow cases.

Addressing a huge number of TRS supporters, who went to her house to extend their solidarity to her on Thursday in the city, the TRS MLC said the Modi government was trying to damage the reputation of TRS leaders through leaks to the media without any concrete evidence.

She said the raids by multiple Central investigating agencies were being done as the BJP got exposed when it miserably failed in its attempts to topple the Telangana government by trying to poach the TRS MLAs. She said that even if the Modi government gets her arrested and imprisoned, the TRS will continue to work for the people of Telangana as well as the country and fight the BJP. "As long as people are with the TRS, we need not worry about such allegations," she added.