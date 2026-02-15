Will develop municipalities as country’s role models: CM

Hyderabad: Describing the municipal election results as a reflection of public trust in the Congress government’s policies, Chief Minister Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that Telangana’s municipalities and municipal corporations would be developed as models for the country. He called upon ministers and party leaders to maintain public confidence while steering the state further along the path of development.

The Chief Minister also directed ministers and senior party leaders to make concerted efforts to secure control of the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) which threw up split verdict, and hoist the Congress flag in as many municipalities as possible.

At a review meeting held on Saturday night at his old Malkajgiri MP Camp office in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister emphasized the need for strategic planning to win over around 20 of the 36 hung municipalities.

He also issued instructions regarding the process for selecting mayors and chairpersons in the municipalities and corporations. The meeting reviewed the results of the recent municipal and corporation eletions.

Congratulating party leaders and ministers for their efforts, the Chief Minister expressed satisfaction with the outcome and urged them to continue working with the same spirit in the upcoming MPTC, ZPTC and GHMC elections. Discussions were also held on identifying a suitable schedule for these elections, taking into account examinations, the Assembly session and the summer holidays.

Revanth Reddy stressed that the benefits of welfare schemes and development programmes must reach people in a timely manner. The meeting decided to disburse financial assistance to farmers under Rythu Bharosa by the end of this month.

The Chief Minister noted that the government’s welfare and development initiatives over the past two years had played a significant role in the party’s electoral performance.

He remarked that the Congress government had achieved in two years what the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi government could not accomplish during its ten-year rule.