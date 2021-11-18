Will do padayatra to Delhi if required: CM KCR

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao affirmed that he will do padayatra to Delhi if required adding that protests will not end with Mahadharna.



Speaking at the sit-in protest, the Chief Minister said that statehood for Telangana has been achieved with a great struggle and now the battle has started for the sake of the farmers. "Telangana is the land of struggles and revolutions. The state knows how to protect itself. It came out from the rule of outsider. The central government decisions are hiding as a disaster for the farmers of Telangana and now the battle has begun to confront them," the CM said.



He said that the leaders who run this country have been paranoid on many occasions. Recently, the protests were staged by the ministers and MLAs who sat in their constituencies. "Have you seen anywhere where the government sits in for protest? The Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2005 staged protest for 51 hours," he said, adding that the state of Chief Ministers sitting in protests has been brought by the Prime Minister.