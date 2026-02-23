It’s a normal practice to visit Delhi: Deputy CM

Bengaluru: Statingthat visiting Delhi was a normal practice, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar Sunday said that he goes to Delhi whenever the High command calls.

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, he said, “Who else will go to Delhi? We have to go when called. It is a normal practice.”

Asked if he had any political discussions with Priyanka Gandhi during the Assam visit, he said, “I don’t talk about politics anywhere and everywhere. It is not something that can be discussed in public.”

Asked about Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding US taxes, he said, “Rahul Gandhi will do whatever is needed to protect the interest of the country. The trade deal with the US will affect farmers of our country negatively. As a Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi will raise all these issues.” MGNREGA Bachao convention in Chikkaballapur tomorrow

“The CM and I are visiting Karwar today to inaugurate the medical university. Tomorrow, we have MGNREGA convention in Chikkaballapura for Kolar and Chikkaballapura districts. AICC General Secretary Surjewala is also attending the convention. Similar programmes will be held in other districts too,” he said. “I held a progress review in GBA yesterday. There are works worth Rs 5,065 crore is going on and we have instructed officials to complete all of them by the month end. The government has decided to purchase lands next to hillocks within a radius of 40 km of the city. We are looking at purchasing 100 acres,” he added. Asked about the meeting between Kumaraswamy and Parameshwar, he said, “Parameshwar may have met him to discuss setting up industries in his constituency. It is a meeting between a minister of the state with the Union minister.”

Asked about Kumarswamy criticizing protest by the Youth Congress at the AI summit, he said, “It is their political path, I don’t know who instructed them to do so.”