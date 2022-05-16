Will dual degree system benefit students?

In the spirit of New Education Policy-2020 which calls for multidisciplinary and flexible mode of education for all, UGC announced a dual degree programme for both UG and PG levels on April 12. The facility, available across all courses or combination of courses, is expected to help students get two degrees simultaneously and thus improve their employment opportunities. When The Hans India spoke to people on the issue, many agreed that benefits outweigh the demerits of the new system.

Dual degree allows young people to gain new skills

Dual degree programmes have been in the works since 2012, but they are scheduled to be implemented this year, according to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 'simpetus. For a long time, several Universities have offered such programmes at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels. Dual degrees are now attainable in India, thanks to the approval of the UGC and AICTE for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online Learning (OL) modes. This dual degree programme will provide students with extensive exposure to universities, companies, and corporate sectors, as well as an upgrade of knowledge and skills earned through the ODL/OL method.

It would also assist in reaching out to more students as well as attracting international students to India. It allows young people to gain new skills and knowledge for which educational system will be improved with quality.

-Dr K Srivani, Assistant Professor in Economics, Satavahana University, Karimnagar

Time to celebrate for Degree aspirants

Academic flexibility to the students is much required. Imparting employable skills is given high priority in the National Education Policy (NEP). It is understood that UGC has decided to enable the students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously.

The physical and online modes of education will give freedom and flexibility to students to acquire multiple skills at once.

I am sure this initiative will be welcomed with a overwhelming response from both teaching staff and students too.

-Prof P Krishna Murthy, Principal, Khammam Institute of Technology and Sciences, Khammam

NEP is a welcome move

The move to allow dual degree programmes is a welcome sign at this juncture. It benefits one and all in gaining academic expertise besides saving valuable time. The dual degree programme will give more scope for students to pursue their choice of field. It allows the students to explore better employment opportunities in multiple domains. It's apparent that the new education policy 2020 definitely offers to bring a whole lot of change to face the challenges in career.

-Prof. Guguloth Veeranna, former director, SDLCE, KU, Warangal

NEP can be described as double engine

In old system of education, youth were forced to select either humanities or sciences in UG and PG and more theoretical than industry oriented, whereas, in new education policy- 2020 will definitely bring drastic change in UG and PG courses as one can select any two departments of same university or different universities. Dual degree system can be described as double engine which can help youth to develop their skill set in two selective groups for better and easy settlement in life.

-J Nagaraju , Graduate in Humanities, Miryalaguda

A moment of reckoning

The decision to implement dual degree programme is an off shoot of NEP 2020. It is not only timely but a wise decision too. Perfect timing and must be welcomed by all the stakeholders. However, real-time challenges are many viz., lack of interest in new intiatives, more so rigid mindset of system, as a whole should be properly addressed beforehand.

To take any reform to the doorstep of rural students require the ability of administrators is a key for success. Hope, good time finally come for higher education sector in India.

-Dr K V Ramana Rao, Principal, Kavita Memorial Degree College, Khammam