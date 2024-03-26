Will go to SC if necessary, for disqualification of Danam Nagendar as MLA: KTR

KTR said that Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender, who won on behalf of BRS party and joined Congress, should be disqualified. He criticized that he cheated the people and joined the Congress. He said that Khairatabad will have a by-election within three months. He said that they will win the BRS in the by-election and prove the decision of Danam wrong.

He said that they have complained to the Speaker of the Assembly against Daman Nagender. He demanded that the Speaker should take an immediate decision on the complaint. He said that the Danam should be declared ineligible. He said that even if it is necessary to go to the Supreme Court, will approach it and make sure that Danam will be declared ineligible. He said that it is not important to come and stay when the party is in power, only the leader who stands by the party when the party is in trouble becomes the real leader. He said that Danam has turned his back on the activists who voted, and he made a mistake by changing the party.