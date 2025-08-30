Will KCR attend the session?

Hyderabad: Will BRS President K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) attend the Legislative Assembly session that begins here on Saturday? This is the big question within the pink party as the House will pay tributes to the late Maganti Gopinath, who represented the Jubilee Hills constituency, during the condolence motion to be taken up on the first day of the session.

Thereafter, the House would be adjourned.

“If KCR attends on the first day, it will technically imply that KCR had attended the Assembly during the session and also put to rest the allegations of the ruling party,” observed a senior leader.

Meanwhile, the BRS chief summoned senior leader T Harish Rao to his farmhouse in Erravelli as the government is set to table and take up discussion on the Kaleshwaram Commission’s report on the floor of the House. Harish Rao is learnt to have been in the farmhouse since Thursday to discuss the strategy to be adopted during the discussion on the PC Ghose Commission report. Sources said that Harish Rao will counter the report and put forward the views of KCR.

According to sources, BRS leaders have already prepared a counter on the Kaleshwaram report and would give point to point replies. The party has already approached the High Court against the report. The BRS leaders argued that the government released a 60-page summary with selective details to target them.

The BRS leaders urged Speaker G Prasad Kumar to allow them to give a powerpoint presentation on the report in the House.

Party MLA D Sudheer Reddy, KP Vivekanand and others said that the Kaleshwaram report was made public even before it was tabled in the Assembly. Sudheer Reddy said that there was a misleading campaign against the Kaleshwaram project. Only two of the 86 pillars were damaged, wbut it was being portrayed as if the entire project had been damaged, he pointed out. “If Speaker okays our PPT, we will tell people the truths and facts,” said Sudheer Reddy.