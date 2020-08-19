Will lay siege to TRS leaders' homes if false cases are foisted, warns Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar warned that siege would be laid to the houses of TRS peoples' representatives if officials and police foist false cases against people celebrating Vinayaka Chaviti in the name of COVID-19 regulations.

The Karimnagar MP on Tuesday asked the State government to take steps to celebrate the Vinayaka Chaviti celebrations peacefully. Alleging the State government willfully trying to mislead organising the celebrations of Ganesh Utsav.

He pointed out that the State government and administration machinery have no clarity over organising the Ganesh Utsavams. In turn, the lower rung of police officials in the State has been indiscriminately imposing rules and regulations against organising the celebrations and threatening the organisers of the festival.

"Due to lack of clarity those ruling the State and its officials are resorting to anti-Hindu policies. It is condemnable and unwarranted," he added. He asked people to celebrate the Vinayaka Chaviti as suggested by the Dharmic institutions and Hindu Utsav committees in a grand manner. He assured that BJP will stand by the side of the organisers of the Ganesh Utsav celebrations. He said that the entire Hindu society is preparing to celebrate the celebrations in line with the ideals of the freedom fighter Bala Gangadhar Tilak for the unity and integrity of the societies. He asked the people to carefully watch the anti-Hindu ways being advocated by the TRS leaders in the name of Covid regulations. He warned that BJP would give a befitting response to the TRS government acting against the aspirations and feelings of the Hindus.