Will leave AP and move to Telangana: JC Diwakar Reddy

"It was a great loss leaving Telangana. I will leave Andhra Pradesh and move to Telangana," said TDP leader JC Diwakar Reddy.



Reddy on Friday met the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at the assembly premises and discussed about several aspects with him. Diwakar Reddy also held talks at the CLP office with Bhatti Vikramarka, Jagga Reddy and others before meeting the CM.



"I had already said that he would be difficult for Jana Reddy to win in Nagarjuna Sagar and everyone knows why Jana Reddy lost in the by-election. There are no good politics and society," Reddy said. He also added that they suffered a great loss leaving Telangana and will move to Telangana leaving Andhra Pradesh.



He continued that they have denied when Jaipal Reddy asked for Rayalaseema and Telangana.



In an interaction with media, JC Diwakar Reddy said that he was politically developed in the Congress party. When asked about meeting the Chief Minister, Reddy said that he did not meet Chandrasekhar Rao after he became the Chief Minister of Telangana. "I opined with Chandrasekhar Rao that he would great if Rayalaseema is also included in Telangana," he said.

