Will make Telangana $1 trn economy: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said his government was aiming to make Telangana a trillion-dollar economy and towards achieving this Hyderabad must transform itself into a $600 billion city.

Delivering his keynote address at the ISB Leadership Summit 2024 on the theme ‘Leadership in New India’, Revanth Reddy said that no dream was too big for ‘New India’. Highlighting state’s potential, he appealed to the students of ISB to become the brand ambassadors for the state. The Chief Minister called upon the ISB students to always maintain direct contact with people and to give equal respect to the poor, rich, young and the old and mingle with them as friends. He said his aim is to make Telangana a ‘trillion dollar’ economy, and for that, Hyderabad needs to be developed as a USD 600 billion annual GDP city.

Revanth Reddy said the government needs ISB's help in taking this vision to every part of the world to promote Telangana. He asked the ISB students to discuss with investors, businessmen and common people about Telangana and Hyderabad during their visits to other places. “Our aim is to compete with cities like New York, London, Paris, Tokyo and Seoul, not alone with other Indian cities. We are set to promote India and Hyderabad as the best destination for investments in the world.”

The Chief Minister said the two great qualities that are needed to become a great leader are courage and sacrifice,’ based on which success depends. Highlighting the traits of a leader, he said that one must have the courage to take risks and sacrifice certain comforts to achieve success and become a great leader. “India’s great leaders had sacrificed their career, money, comforts, freedom and lives for the wellbeing of the people. Great leaders are always ready to sacrifice,” he added.