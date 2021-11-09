Will never be scared of CM KCR remarks: Kishan Reddy

Union Minister Kishan Reddy said that he will never be scared of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's warnings and added that he will explain as to what measures the TRS government has taken up to procure paddy.

Reddy spoke to media in New Delhi responding to the remarks made by the Chief Minister on the behaviour of central government and paddy procurement.

"In 2014 i.e, before the BJP came to power at centre, the central government purchased 64 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from both the Telugu states. And now, the BJP government is purchasing 151 lakh metric tonnes of paddy. In 2014, the centre purchased only 43 lakh metric tonnes but now 94 lakh metric tonnes of paddy is being purchased," he said, adding that the centre is spending huge sum on the purchase of paddy and is even providing gunny bags to the farmers.



Reddy further added that the state government has no proper idea on the production of paddy in the state. "In a letter to the centre on September 29, without any survey, it was blindly stated that around 108 lakh metric tonnes of paddy is being produced in the state. Now, the centre is spending around Rs 26,640 crore to purchase paddy," he asserted.