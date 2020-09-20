Will not let Pharma City come up on farmlands: Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Hyderabad: Overwhelmed by the party support following 2BHK challenge episode and his 10-day State tour to government hospitals treating Covid patients, the CLP leader, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, has threw down the gauntlet to Telangana Rashtra Samithi during his visit to the proposed site of Pharma city in Yacharam, under Ranga Reddy district on Sunday.



During his meeting with farmers of Kurmidda village in Yacharam where the government has proposed to come up with the Pharma city, Mallu said that his party would not keep quiet if 20,000 acres of land belonging to farmers was handed over to corporate companies.

"K Chandrashekar Rao has turned into a broker and distributing lands amongst corporates. The land which was distributed to farmers by Indira Gandhi is being snatched away. A total of 20,000 acres including 8,000 acres given by Indira government and another 12,000 acres belonging to farmers is being bestowed to Pharma city. We shall not keep quite if this happens," he said to the applause of the farmers present at the meeting.

The CLP leader, who was accompanied by former minister and MLC T Jeevan Reddy, MLA Seethakka, former MLA M Kodanda Reddy and other leaders, cautioned the TRS government from going ahead with the proposal by undermining the prospects of farmers.

While emphasising the impact on the soil's fertility and pollution due to pharma companies, he pointed out that hundreds of kilometers would get polluted once the Pharma city comes into existence.

"Congress party accorded Telangana for helping unemployed, poor and landless. But, today they are not enjoying the fruits of change due to TRS. Now the Congress leadership has decided to take strong stance on the issue and shall not keep quiet," he added.