Will not purchase boiled rice, Centre clarifies

Delhi/Hyderabad: The Central government in the Parliament clarified that it is not buying the boiled rice from the States. In a written reply to the Parliament MoS for Rural Development said that the Central government will buy not boiled rice anymore. However, she maintained that the States can purchase boiled rice according to their needs. She reminded that the Centre has clarified that it will purchase boiled rice in the last Kharif season. In the year 2020-21, the Centre had purchased 47.49 lakh metric tonnes of boiled rice in the Kharif season. She said that the Centre has purchased 6.33 lakh metric tonnes of raw rice.



On the other hand, the TRS government, Congress and the BJP have been blaming each other over the paddy procurement issues. The TRS and Congress specifically have been blaming each other on Twitter. Congress has been accusing the TRS government of playing a fixed blame game with BJP to escape from purchasing paddy from the farmers.



It all started when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his Twitter handle stated that both BJP and TRS are playing a blame game over the purchase of paddy from the farmers. He also stated that the TRS and BJP are ignorant of the plights of the farmers and are busy doing politics over the issue. He assured that the Congress party will fight on behalf of the farmers until the BJP at the Centre and TRS in the State purchase the paddy from the farmers.

Responding to the tweet, responding to Rahul Gandhi's tweet, Harish Rao tweeted asking Congress to stop the drama of showering love and fake tears on behalf of the farmers. He said that if Congress was so concerned about the farmers, the party MPs would have joined the TRS MPs at the parliament to protest against the Centre on the same issue.

Similarly, Kavitha too responded to Rahul Gandhi's tweet stating that it is not the correct way to just tweet but to question the Central government over the partiality it is showing between Telangana and Punjab Haryana states. She said that the TRS party MPs are regularly attending the Parliament sessions and are demanding the One Nation-One Procurement policy and added that if Congress really thinks about the welfare of the farmers then they can join the MPs who are protesting there.



She suggested Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party work on mounting pressure on the Central government's anti-people policies.



Later, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy defending Rahul Gandhi tweeted that TRS MPs are dawdling their time in the hall of the Parliament instead of protesting against the Central government over the issue. He took a jibe at Harish and posted a photocopy of the agreement and stated that KCR has signed an MoU agreeing not to provide para-boiled rice to the FCI.



Referring to Kavitha's tweet, Revanth Reddy stated that the MPs from Congress do not pass their time in the Parliament but they always fight on behalf of the farmers.



IT Minister KT Rama Rao took to his Twitter handle and responded to Rahul Gandhi's tweet. In his tweet, KTR stated 'Rahul Ji, Your party has been given opportunity to govern this country for over 50+ years. When in power INC couldn't provide even 6 hours of electricity to farmers causing distress & suicides In Telangana with innovative schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima, Mission Kakatiya.'



In the second tweet he continued '24 hrs of free power supply & with focus on irrigation our Hon'ble CM has ushered in a agricultural revolution What your party couldn't deliver in 50 years, our Govt has delivered in 7 years To compare the performance of TRS Govt with past INC Govts will put your party to shame.'



In another tweet, he stated 'Firstly, INC should apologise to the farmers of this nation on neglecting them for decades Second, redirect your criticism at those in power in Delhi who refuse to buy rice from Telangana despite our repeated requests. You are clearly misinformed & misguided on ground realities.'



Responding to KTR's tweets, TPPC chief A Revanth Reddy tweeted 'Mr. KTR, It's a pity that you're unaware of Congress's commitment to the welfare of farmers. Better ask your father about our contributions. Oh, he might be busy playing politics with farmer issues instead of resolving them..!'.



He added 'We fulfilled 60 yrs dream of 4 crore people for Telangana State formation. While we gave free power to farmers, Jalayagnam, Aarogyasri, your Govt has killed 7000+ farmers. You are trying to play fixed blame game with BJP while your Govt refuses to even set up IKP centres.'

In another tweet, he stated 'Don't worry @KTRTRS we also brought RTE & RTI so that the people of our country can hold governments like yours accountable at all times.'