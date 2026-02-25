Will not relinquish Krishna waters, vows Minister Uttam

Huzurnagar: Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy declared that Telangana would not give up even a single drop of water from the Krishna River. On Tuesday, he visited Janpahad village in Palakeedu mandal to inspect the Jawahar Janpahad Lift Irrigation Project, which is being constructed at a cost of Rs 650 crore. He reviewed the progress and quality standards of the works with officials.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said the irrigation projects on the Krishna River must be completed within the stipulated timeframe. He clarified that the scheme was conceived with the sole aim of providing irrigation water to the region, not for political gain.

Recalling the past, he said there was once no safe drinking water even at the Janpadu Dargah, after which a pipeline was laid from the Krishna River to supply drinking water. He warned that negligence in project execution would not be tolerated.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Huzurnagar for electing him five times as MLA and once as MP, he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to farmers’ welfare. The project, with an additional Rs 100 crore allocation, is targeted for completion by May-end to irrigate 18,095 acres in 15 villages for two crop seasons. Contractors, irrigation officials, and farmers attended the programme. Later, Uttam announced that 2,160 Indiramma houses are being constructed at one location and will be distributed to the poor, marking a first in the state’s history. He inspected the housing project spread across 110 acres at Ramaswamy Gutta in Huzurnagar, along with State Housing Corporation Managing Director Gautam and District Collector Tejas Nand Lal Pawar. The project is being built at a cost of Rs 125 crore.

Addressing the media at his camp office, the Minister said that in 2011, when he served as Housing Minister, he had purchased 110 acres of temple land at market rate to provide shelter for the poor, agricultural labourers, and rice mill workers in Huzurnagar constituency. However, after state bifurcation, the then government stalled the construction midway and turned the area into a dumping yard.

In the first phase, 1,000 beneficiaries holding white ration cards will receive houses in early March through Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Strict action will be taken against any irregularities in beneficiary selection, he warned. Senior officials and public representatives attended the meeting.