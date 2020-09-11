Will raise Nalgonda pending issues in Parliament: Lingaiah Yadav

Nalgonda: Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav stated that he will raise the pending issues of the erstwhile Nalgonda district in the floor of Rajya Sabha in the forthcoming Parliament meetings.



Speaking with the media along with ZP Chairman Banda Narender Reddy here on Friday, he said the Central government has been showing step-motherly love towards Telangana. He stated that he would stress on pending railway issues of erstwhile Nalgonda district including land acquisition for Hyderabad -Vijayawada railway line, doubling works between Bibinagar- Nadikudi railway station and underpasses between these two destinations.

He further informed that of bringing to the notice of the House about the frequent accidents that were taking place on national highway 65 at Chityal, Aitipamula, Kattangur and other places and will ask the Minister concerned to take action to construct flyovers at respective accident prone areas.

ZP Chairman Banda Narender Reddy said that as a farmer Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has taken several welfare measures for the farmers, which include round-the-clock free electricity, farmers' insurance, Rythu Bandhu schemes. He described the new Revenue Act as a powerful act will give relief to the owners of lands which are in dispute, boundaries cannot be removed and said it is a comprehensive law that provides full ownership rights and will do good to the farmers.