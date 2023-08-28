Will shoot Congress leaders, warns Marri Janardhan Reddy

Makes this statement while addressing a meeting held in the assembly constituency Hyderabad: Nagar Kurnool BRS MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy on Monday gave a serious warning to Congress leaders. He warned that he would shoot them if they bother him. He made statement while addressing a meeting held in the assembly constituency.

He said that if he gets mad, he will the Congress leaders. He warned that Congress leaders will only lose if they compete with him. Janardhan Reddy's comments are currently causing a stir.



In 2014 and 2018 elections, Marri Janardhan Reddy won from Nagar Kurnool twice consecutively. He also got a place in the list of BRS candidates announced by KCR recently.