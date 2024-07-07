Will solve problems with cooperation of Ministers says MP Raghuram

Khammam : Newly elected MP Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy (RRR) assured that he would solve public problems within his parliamentary constituency, develop it to the best of his ability, and keep it as an ideal. During his visit to the district on Saturday, which was his first time there after taking oath in the Parliament, RRR went to the Congress district office in the city where he received a grand welcome, under the leadership of party district president Puvalla Durgaprasad.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP vowed to work under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

Moreover, he thanked the people of both districts who had given him an overwhelming majority, bowing his head and saluting them. He expressed happiness on receiving the highest majority of 86,000 votes in Khammam constituency and 60,000 majority in every constituency as well.

The MP said that Rajya Sabha member Renuka Chowdhary had done many developmental works in Palair in the past. He said that the matter had been discussed recently and all pending works would be completed.

RRR reiterated the need to establish a separate university for Khammam district. “Also, the airport project at Kothagudem has been pending for many years. Minister Ponguleti recently brought a motion on this issue and said that he will work hard to complete it,” he said.

“The sponge iron and other closed industries will be discussed to open,” he said.

Later, he visited the government hospital and interacted with patients and examined facilities there.