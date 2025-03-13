Will strive to develop Bugulu Venkateswara temple: Kadiyam

Hanamkonda: Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari on Wednesday pledged to work to develop the Chilpur Sri Bugulu Venkateswara Swamy Temple. He attended the Kalyana Mahotsavam held as part of the temple’s Brahmotsavam at Chelpurgutta in Chilpur mandal.

The temple priests welcomed the MLA with Poornakumbham and Mangala Vaidyam. He witnessed the Kalyana Mahotsavam of Lord Venkateswara. The priests performed special rituals for the deity and bestowed Srihari with the Lord’s blessings.

The MLA stated that he would strive to spread the temple’s significance across the State.

He assured funds would be allocated to develop the shrine with all amenities. He prayed for well-being and prosperity of people of his constituency with divine blessings.

The temple development committee members, EO, local public representatives, leaders, devotees and party activists were present.