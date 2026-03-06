Will strive to secure Centre’s help for state: Vem Narender

Rajya Sabha contender Vem Narender Reddy on Thursday said he would raise Telangana’s issues in Parliament and strive to secure more support from the Centre for the state.

“In the future, I will fight with the Centre in the Rajya Sabha for the benefit of Telangana. I will continue to work with the same trust and commitment as I have done over the years,” he said, while thanking several leaders and party workers.

Speaking at Gandhi Bhavan the state headquarters of the Congress party, after filing his nominations, along with another candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Narender Reddy thanked the Congress leadership and party workers for giving him the opportunity to represent Telangana in the Upper House. He expressed gratitude to the party high command, state leaders and workers, who supported his nomination.

Sitting Rajya Sabha member Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the Gandhi Bhavan has a long-standing history and plays a vital role in the party’s functioning. “Gandhi Bhavan is like a pillar for the Congress party. I came here before filing my nomination,” he said.

Singhvi said political parties form the foundation of governance. “There is no government without a party, though a party can exist even without being in power,” he remarked.

Thanking the top leadership of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Singhvi said he had served as a Rajya Sabha member and would continue to discharge his responsibilities with the same dedication during his next term. He also noted that he has been arguing cases in the Supreme Court on behalf of the government and the people.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Vem Narender Reddy are set to be elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Telangana. The main opposition party, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), did not field a candidate, clearing the way for the Congress nominees.