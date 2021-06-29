Will tour in Musi catchment areas soon: Revanth Reddy

TPCC chief Revanth Reddy said the works taken up for the development of the Musi are not well planned and added that he would soon tour in the catchment areas of the Musi river.



Referring Hyderabad as Telangana's heart, Reddy said that everything will be good when the city is kept clean. He criticized the government for not taking timely measures to curb the encroachments of nalas and rivers which caused floods in the city. He also took a jibe for not fulfilling their word of taking precautionary measures for floods with Rs 800 crore.



He further asked the government to install CC cameras to prevent the encroachments.



Revanth on Tuesday participated in the oath taking ceremony of a Congress corporator Rajasekhar Reddy who won from Lingojiguda municipal division in the recent by-election.