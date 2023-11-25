Wind blowing in favour of Cong, says Shivakumar

Warangal: Karnataka deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar expressed confidence that the Congress will return to power in Telangana. He was here on Friday to campaign for Congress Warangal West candidate Naini Rajender Reddy. Speaking at a corner meeting, he said that there is a distinct change in the mood of the people in favour of the Congress.

“People lost their trust in the KCR Government. No more people are ready to bear the family rule of KCR. Let’s confine the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to his farm house,” Shivakumar said.

Sonia Gandhi who promised a separate State kept her word. KCR, who vowed to merge the TRS (now BRS) with the Congress if the separate State was realised, backtracked on his word, Shivakumar said. It’s time for the people to repay their gratitude to Sonia Gandhi, he appealed.

The BRS government made a mess of TSPSC recruitments, pushing the youth into despair, he said. KCR looted the taxpayers’ money by hiking the cost of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. In fact, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself said that KCR is the most corrupt in the country, Shivakumar said. “Come December 3 (poll counting), the Congress flag will fly high,” he said.

Warangal West candidate Naini Rajender Reddy, Karnataka minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, constituency in-charge Sanjay Jagirdar, TPCC working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and TPCC secretary E V Srinivas Rao were among others present.