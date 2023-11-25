Live
- PM Modi speaks to CM Dhami as Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operation enters 14th day
- History of National Play Day with Dad
- Autistic people experience a reduced life expectancy: Study
- UP students in classes 1-8 to have separate course on disaster management
- X may lose up to $75 mn of ad revenue as more brands pull out: Report
- JD Laxmi Narayana calls youth to take Barrelakka as their role model and urged them to come into politics
- How learning a foreign language benefits indian students
- Namma Kambala in Bengaluru to be a grand weekend spectacle
- Order wasn’t in accordance with law, says CM Siddaramaiah
- Revanth reiterates BRS and BJP are one, alleges of distributing money
Just In
Wind blowing in favour of Cong, says Shivakumar
There is a distinct change in the mood of people and they are supporting the party, says Karnataka deputy CM
Warangal: Karnataka deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar expressed confidence that the Congress will return to power in Telangana. He was here on Friday to campaign for Congress Warangal West candidate Naini Rajender Reddy. Speaking at a corner meeting, he said that there is a distinct change in the mood of the people in favour of the Congress.
“People lost their trust in the KCR Government. No more people are ready to bear the family rule of KCR. Let’s confine the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to his farm house,” Shivakumar said.
Sonia Gandhi who promised a separate State kept her word. KCR, who vowed to merge the TRS (now BRS) with the Congress if the separate State was realised, backtracked on his word, Shivakumar said. It’s time for the people to repay their gratitude to Sonia Gandhi, he appealed.
The BRS government made a mess of TSPSC recruitments, pushing the youth into despair, he said. KCR looted the taxpayers’ money by hiking the cost of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. In fact, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself said that KCR is the most corrupt in the country, Shivakumar said. “Come December 3 (poll counting), the Congress flag will fly high,” he said.
Warangal West candidate Naini Rajender Reddy, Karnataka minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, constituency in-charge Sanjay Jagirdar, TPCC working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and TPCC secretary E V Srinivas Rao were among others present.