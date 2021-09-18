Wine shops in Hyderabad to remain closed in view of Ganesh Nimarjan tomorrow

Wine shops in Hyderabad: In the view of Ganesh Nimarjan tomorrow, wine shops in the limits of three police commissionerates in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will remain closed.



Wine shops, toddy shops, pubs and bars selling liquor will remain closed from 9 am on Sunday to 6 pm on Monday. The police directed the wine shops owners to shut shops to prevent any untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, the traffic restrictions will also be in place from tomorrow morning and the people heading to the airport, railway stations were advised to take alternative routes to avoid inconvenience. Entry of lorries are restricted into the city from today night and the district buses are permitted until the city the outskirts.