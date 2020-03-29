Wine shops will not open during lockdown says Directorate of State Excise and Prohibition

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against some mischievous persons for circulating fake government order on social media that wine shops will be opened between 2 pm and 5.30 pm from Sunday in Telangana.

The Directorate of State Excise and Prohibition said in an official statement that the government has not taken any such decision to open the wine shops.

The officials warned of stringent action against those circulating fake messages.