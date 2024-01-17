Live
Wings India 2024 to Kickstart from January 18
Backgrounder About Wings India 2024 Connecting India to the World in Amrit Kamal: Settings the stage for Indian Civil Aviation@2047
Wings India 2024 is the Asia’s largest evebt on Civil Aviation( Commercial, General and Business Aviation is back. Its next edition, a four day event will kick off on 18th and will go on till 21st, January, 2024.
It will be held at Begumpet Airport. The theme for the show will be ‘Advanced Air Mobility’.
In pursuance of the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision to fulfil the common man's aspirations of flying and the grand success of the previous edition, Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Government of India, Airport Authority of India (AAI) and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) are organizing the next edition of 'WINGS INDIA 2024', a flagship event on Civil Aviation sector in this part of the world. The event is scheduled from 18th to 21st, January 2024, at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad, India.
Wings India 2024 will be the most comprehensive event on the Civil Aviation Industry calendar that includes the Inaugural Ceremony, Global Ministerial Conference, Global CEOs' Forum, B2B / B2G Meetings, Awards Ceremony, Cultural Evening & Business Networking Dinner. Also, the event includes Exhibition, Chalets, Demonstration flights, Static Display, Media Conferences, One-to-One Business Meetings and many more.
Organisers of the show are Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, Airports Authority of India and FICCI—Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The host state is Government of Telangana.
It has 130 exhibitors & 15 Hospitality Chalets from across the globe.
1500 delegates from 106 countries and 5000 business visitors are expected to participate in the show. 500 B2G/B2B meetings are likely to take place.
Delegates/Visitors Profile
Aerospace Engineers
Airlines
Airport Agencies
Airport Operators
Civil Aviation Authorities
Consultants
Flight Simulator Trainers
Human Resource and Trainers
Leasing / Financing Companies
Maintenance / Repair & Overhaul Agencies
Pilot Instructors
*Policy Makers
Purchasing/Procurement Agencies
* Flight Operators
Research & Development
Freight Forwarders
Service / Support
Students
Government Officials
Wings India 2024 is a prominent event in the civil aviation sector. As Asia's largest civil aviation gathering, the event encompasses diverse activities. The Global Ministerial Conference and Global CEO's Forum are key highlights, fostering discussions on the industry's future. B2B/B2G Meetings provide networking opportunities, enhancing collaboration within the aviation community. An Award Ceremony recognizes outstanding contributions, while Cultural Evenings add a touch of diversity and celebration.
With a focus on the fast-growing aviation market, the Indian government is actively involved, emphasizing the creation of aviation capacity.
Wings India 2024 serves as a platform for industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to exchange ideas, forge partnerships, and showcase advancements in aviation technology. The event is not only a showcase of the aviation industry's latest developments but also a catalyst for shaping its trajectory in the years to come.
Growth Drivers of Indian Civil Aviation(source e brochure on Wings India 2024)
India is one of the fastest-growing aviation markets and currently the third largest civil aviation market in the world
1748 foreign airlines flights and 1440 domestic airlines flights are connecting India globally
Freight traffic at Indian airports is expected to cross 11.4 MT by 2032
29 States covered under the Krishi Udan 2.0 Scheme
Government of India aims to operationalize more than 220 airports from the current 148 airports in the coming years
50 airports under a low-cost model to be developed all over the country, including under PPP
International tourist arrivals are expected to reach 30.5 million by 2028
The Travel and Tourism market is forecasted to grow 7.9% to USD 270.5 Billion in 2023 from USD 119.4 billion in 2012
The medical tourism sector is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2020-27
For last mile connectivity, under UDAN 4.2, 186 routes awarded
Udan 5.0, 5.1 and 5.2 for fixed wing, helicopters and small aircrafts respectively
Keys highlights
Partner States Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Odisha & Tamil Nadu .
Airshow by World renowned Sarang Team of IAF and Mark Jefferies
Around 25 Aircraft at display
Unveiling of Air India's A 350 (the first aircraft of its kind in India) •
Display of Boeing 777 X (first time in India)
Exhibition—explore aviation’s future today
Global Aviation Summit—Your direct route to global aviation experts and the latest industry insights
Static Display—Witness aviation marvels up close
Air Show/Drone Show
Timings
18.01.24- 1300 hrs- 1400 hrs and 1615- 1700 hrs
19.01.24- 1130-1215 hrs and 1530-16:15 hrs. Than drone show around sunset.
20.01.24- 1130-1215 hrs and 1530-16:15 hrs.
21.01.24- 1100-1145 hrs, 1500-1545 hrs and 1700-1745 hrs
2-day Global Aviation Summit with 15 Sessions, including Global CEOS Forum, Ministerial Plenary and Sessions focussed on Drones and Advanced air mobility.
Representation from 28 States & 8 UTS
Representation from Directorate General of Civil Aviation/ Regulator of ICÃO Member states
Awards—Celebration of aviation excellence
Categories— Award Name
Best Airport of the year
>25 MPPA Traffic
10-25 MPPA Traffic
5-10 MPPA Traffic
< 5 MPPA Traffic
Innovation Champion
Sustainability Champion
Best Airline of the Year
International Connectivity
Domestic Connectivity
Regional Connectivity
Innovation Champion
Sustainability Champion
NSOP: Fixed Wing
NSOP: Helicopters
Best Aviation Service Provider
Cargo Services
Ground Services
MRO Services
Fuel Services
Aviation Skills & Training
Aircraft Leasing
Innovation Champion
Sustainability Champion
18th and 19th are business days
20th and 21st are general public days
Parking for general public on January 20, Saturday and 21st Sunday is at Bison Polo grounds, Secunderabad and Wesley Boys Hostel Grounds, SP Road, Secunderabad.
Free shuttle buses will be available from parking to the venue(Begumpet Airport).
You can explore more details on business visitors registration etc on
https://in.bookmyshow.com/hyderabad/events/wings-india-2024/ET00383196
Show timings 10am to 5pm
Request to media to mention the following message clerly in your reports/news
The visitors/ general public will get to watch aircrafts at the static display. They should not be
disappointed if they have to see them from a distance.
Visitors only can see static flights from 30 feet away from the barricade. No visitor is allowed to board any aircraft. The right to allow a business visitor to see the aircraft from inside solely lies with the exhibitor.
General visitors will not be allowed to enter any planes on display.
The primary objective of it is Business in nature, to attract investments in the Aerospace sectors, into the country in general and Telangana in particular.