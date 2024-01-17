Wings India 2024 to Kickstart from January 18

Wings India 2024 is the Asia’s largest evebt on Civil Aviation( Commercial, General and Business Aviation is back. Its next edition, a four day event will kick off on 18th and will go on till 21st, January, 2024.

It will be held at Begumpet Airport. The theme for the show will be ‘Advanced Air Mobility’.

In pursuance of the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision to fulfil the common man's aspirations of flying and the grand success of the previous edition, Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Government of India, Airport Authority of India (AAI) and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) are organizing the next edition of 'WINGS INDIA 2024', a flagship event on Civil Aviation sector in this part of the world. The event is scheduled from 18th to 21st, January 2024, at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad, India.

Wings India 2024 will be the most comprehensive event on the Civil Aviation Industry calendar that includes the Inaugural Ceremony, Global Ministerial Conference, Global CEOs' Forum, B2B / B2G Meetings, Awards Ceremony, Cultural Evening & Business Networking Dinner. Also, the event includes Exhibition, Chalets, Demonstration flights, Static Display, Media Conferences, One-to-One Business Meetings and many more.

Organisers of the show are Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, Airports Authority of India and FICCI—Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The host state is Government of Telangana.





It has 130 exhibitors & 15 Hospitality Chalets from across the globe.



1500 delegates from 106 countries and 5000 business visitors are expected to participate in the show. 500 B2G/B2B meetings are likely to take place.

Delegates/Visitors Profile

Aerospace Engineers

Airlines

Airport Agencies

Airport Operators

Civil Aviation Authorities

Consultants

Flight Simulator Trainers

Human Resource and Trainers

Leasing / Financing Companies

Maintenance / Repair & Overhaul Agencies

Pilot Instructors

*Policy Makers

Purchasing/Procurement Agencies

* Flight Operators

Research & Development

Freight Forwarders

Service / Support

Students

Government Officials





Wings India 2024 is a prominent event in the civil aviation sector. As Asia's largest civil aviation gathering, the event encompasses diverse activities. The Global Ministerial Conference and Global CEO's Forum are key highlights, fostering discussions on the industry's future. B2B/B2G Meetings provide networking opportunities, enhancing collaboration within the aviation community. An Award Ceremony recognizes outstanding contributions, while Cultural Evenings add a touch of diversity and celebration.



With a focus on the fast-growing aviation market, the Indian government is actively involved, emphasizing the creation of aviation capacity.

Wings India 2024 serves as a platform for industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to exchange ideas, forge partnerships, and showcase advancements in aviation technology. The event is not only a showcase of the aviation industry's latest developments but also a catalyst for shaping its trajectory in the years to come.

Growth Drivers of Indian Civil Aviation(source e brochure on Wings India 2024)

India is one of the fastest-growing aviation markets and currently the third largest civil aviation market in the world

1748 foreign airlines flights and 1440 domestic airlines flights are connecting India globally

Freight traffic at Indian airports is expected to cross 11.4 MT by 2032

29 States covered under the Krishi Udan 2.0 Scheme

Government of India aims to operationalize more than 220 airports from the current 148 airports in the coming years

50 airports under a low-cost model to be developed all over the country, including under PPP

International tourist arrivals are expected to reach 30.5 million by 2028

The Travel and Tourism market is forecasted to grow 7.9% to USD 270.5 Billion in 2023 from USD 119.4 billion in 2012

The medical tourism sector is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2020-27

For last mile connectivity, under UDAN 4.2, 186 routes awarded

Udan 5.0, 5.1 and 5.2 for fixed wing, helicopters and small aircrafts respectively

Keys highlights

Partner States Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Odisha & Tamil Nadu .

Airshow by World renowned Sarang Team of IAF and Mark Jefferies

Around 25 Aircraft at display

Unveiling of Air India's A 350 (the first aircraft of its kind in India) •

Display of Boeing 777 X (first time in India)

Exhibition—explore aviation’s future today

Global Aviation Summit—Your direct route to global aviation experts and the latest industry insights

Static Display—Witness aviation marvels up close

Air Show/Drone Show

Timings

18.01.24- 1300 hrs- 1400 hrs and 1615- 1700 hrs

19.01.24- 1130-1215 hrs and 1530-16:15 hrs. Than drone show around sunset.

20.01.24- 1130-1215 hrs and 1530-16:15 hrs.

21.01.24- 1100-1145 hrs, 1500-1545 hrs and 1700-1745 hrs

2-day Global Aviation Summit with 15 Sessions, including Global CEOS Forum, Ministerial Plenary and Sessions focussed on Drones and Advanced air mobility.

Representation from 28 States & 8 UTS

Representation from Directorate General of Civil Aviation/ Regulator of ICÃO Member states

Awards—Celebration of aviation excellence

Categories— Award Name

Best Airport of the year

>25 MPPA Traffic

10-25 MPPA Traffic

5-10 MPPA Traffic

< 5 MPPA Traffic

Innovation Champion

Sustainability Champion

Best Airline of the Year

International Connectivity

Domestic Connectivity

Regional Connectivity

Innovation Champion

Sustainability Champion

NSOP: Fixed Wing

NSOP: Helicopters

Best Aviation Service Provider

Cargo Services

Ground Services

MRO Services

Fuel Services

Aviation Skills & Training

Aircraft Leasing

Innovation Champion

Sustainability Champion

18th and 19th are business days

20th and 21st are general public days

Parking for general public on January 20, Saturday and 21st Sunday is at Bison Polo grounds, Secunderabad and Wesley Boys Hostel Grounds, SP Road, Secunderabad.

Free shuttle buses will be available from parking to the venue(Begumpet Airport).

You can explore more details on business visitors registration etc on

https://in.bookmyshow.com/hyderabad/events/wings-india-2024/ET00383196

Show timings 10am to 5pm

Request to media to mention the following message clerly in your reports/news

The visitors/ general public will get to watch aircrafts at the static display. They should not be

disappointed if they have to see them from a distance.

Visitors only can see static flights from 30 feet away from the barricade. No visitor is allowed to board any aircraft. The right to allow a business visitor to see the aircraft from inside solely lies with the exhibitor.

General visitors will not be allowed to enter any planes on display.

The primary objective of it is Business in nature, to attract investments in the Aerospace sectors, into the country in general and Telangana in particular.