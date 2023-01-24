Winter chills set to make a come back after January 26: IMD-H

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department Hyderabad (IMD-H) predicted that winter chill is set to make a comeback on January 26 and has issued a yellow alert. Hyderabad is likely to see dip in temperature upto 11 degrees Celsius.



As per Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the minimum temperature is expected to drop to 14 degrees Celsius on January 26 whereas, the maximum temperature in the city is likely to be at 30-32 degrees Celsius.

Apart from the winter chill, till January 27, all seven zones of Hyderabad such as Charminar, Khairatabad, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally are likely to witness fog during morning hours.

It is learnt that other districts such as Adilabad, Komaram-Bheem, Nirmal, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Rajanna-Sircilla, Sangareddy, Medak, Vikarabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Yadadri-Bhuvangiri and Rangareddy are also likely to witness winter chill from Thursday. The weather department has issued yellow for these districts as well.

For some districts, the IMD Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for three days starting from January 25.

Hyderabad's neighbouring district Rangareddy is already shivering due to the winter chill as the area is witnessing dip in minimum temperature.

It is to mention here that Hyderabad recorded the lowest temperature of the current winter season on January 9. At the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport area, the temperature dipped to 6.5 degrees Celsius.

On the same day, Kohir in Sangareddy district recorded the lowest temperature of 4.6 degrees in the state.

Districts that recorded temperatures less than six degrees Celsius are Sangareddy, Kumaran Bheem, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, and Adilabad.