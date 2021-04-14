With no lockdown, Muslims welcome Holy Month

Charminar: Overjoyed with the government's decision of no lockdown this Ramzan, Muslims across the city begin preparations.

Contrary to 2020, the markets witnessed a hustle-bustle of Ramzan on Tuesday as people rushed to the markets to buy all the essentials. This year the Holy Month begins from Wednesday.

"Last year, Ramzan was observed during strict lockdown norms, but this year's situation is a little relaxed though cases are on the rise.

Almost after a year's gap mosques illuminate for special prayers. Muslims were seen preparing for the first day's sehri(meal before sunrise) and Iftar(breaking of fast)," said Javed Ali, a resident of Hussaini Alam.

Small traders of haleem and other eateries who were confused whether to install temporary stalls or not. One of the haleem sellers at Tolichowki, Shaik Kaleem said, "I was confused about the installation of haleem bhatti, but after the no lockdown was announced, I have decided to install my stall."

Meanwhile, the Minority department officials cleared the air over confusion by confirming that the government has not issued any restrictions like it did last year and almost all mosques in the city are allowed to organize special prayers in mosques including historic Mecca Masjid and Shahi Masjid.

To ensure protocols are followed, the city mosque committees have decided to remove prayer mats once again and most of the mosques have also closed ablution and washroom areas. The guidelines were also displayed in the entrance of mosques.

Speaking to The Hans India, Abdul Qadeer Superintendent of Mecca Masjid said, "Almost after a year's gap the common public would be the part of Ramzan special prayer Taraweeh which would begin from Tuesday night after sighting the moon. This year the facility of Iftar will also be provided in mosques across the city."

He further said that the mosques will have to maintain strict Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government such as wearing face masks, physical distancing, sanitization and no entry for children and elderly.

Appealing devotees to take precautions he said, "It is my humble request that those who are coming here to pray, please bring your prayer mats, wear face masks, do your ablutions at home.

It is most important to maintain distance between one another during prayers."