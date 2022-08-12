Woman beheads daughter-in-law, surrenders before police with severed head

Rayachoty: Panic triggered after a woman brutally beheaded her sister's daughter-in-law and surrendered in nearby police station. This horrific incident took place in the K Ramapuram village of Rayachoty in Annamayya district on Thursday afternoon. According to the sources, the accused was identified as Subbamma and the victim as Vasundhara.

It is learnt that Subbamma's son got married to Vasundhara a few years ago. Sources said that her husband died three years ago and she developed an extramarital affair with a person. Subbamma warned them but they ignored her warnings. Irked with her behaviour, Subbamma killed her after a heated argument and took the severed head to the Rayachoty police station in a polythene cover and surrendered before the police.