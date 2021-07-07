Woman bludgeons her daughter to death in Siddipet

In a shocking incident, a woman killed her nine-year-old daughter with a rice-pounder here at Malle Cheruvu of Akkanapet mandal of Siddipet district.



Based on the complaint of the locals, the police rushed to the spot and took the woman into custody. The actual reason behind the killing is yet to be ascertained by the police. Family members of the woman said that the accused has no mental issues.



The police registered a case and took up the investigation. The body of the girl is sent to hospital for post-mortem.