Woman councillor dies of coronavirus in Sangareddy

A woman councillor died of coronavirus on Monday while she was undergoing treatment at Chest Hospital. According to the district health officials, the councillor was infected with the virus a few days ago and has succumbed to the disease on Monday.

Her family members said that the son of the councillor was also tested positive for the coronavirus and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Sangareddy has emerged as the top 10 coronavirus-hit districts in the state with a total of 265 confirmed cases and 203 active cases. According to the health bulletin issued by the government, the state reported 1590 coronavirus positive cases on Sunday pushing the total count to 23,902. In the last 24 hours, 5,290 samples were tested.

Of the new 1,590 cases, 1,277 are from GHMC limits followed by Rangareddy Medchal with 125 cases and Rangareddy with 82 cases. Meanwhile, the total number of fatalities touched to 295 including seven new deaths on Sunday. Currently, there are 10,904 cases in the state.