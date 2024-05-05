3-day home voting process set to commence tomorrow

Kurnool : District Collector and election officer Dr G Srijana has said that home voting process will be conducted on May 6,7 and 8.

In a press release on Saturday, the Collector said that the Election Commission has facilitated home voting process. The aim of the system is to see that the bed-ridden persons, aged people, visually and physically challenged people who could not come out to exercise their franchise can use the facility.

According to the voters list, the people who are above the age of 85 years and could not come out to cast their votes can use the system of home voting. In all, 997 people have been identified who can use the home voting system in the district.



For home voting system, mobile polling teams have been assigned. The mobile polling teams consist of POs, APOs, micro-observer, police officer and a videographer, the Collector has said.

The home voting system is like a secret voting process. The voter will put a mark in the postal ballot in the voting compartment. The information with regard to the home voting process would be revealed to the contesting candidates. The home voting voters would be intimated the day and date of visiting their house through message or booth level officer, said the Collector. Assembly-wise details of a the home voting voters.

137 Kurnool Assembly - (53 voters), 138 Panyam Assembly - (159 voters), 142 Pathikonda Assembly - (118 voters) 143 Kodumur Assembly - (127 voters), 144 Yemmiganur Assembly - (171 voters), 145 Mantralayam Assembly - (78 voters), 146 Adoni Assembly - (63 voters) and 147 Alur Assembly - (228 voters).



The Collector said that around 60 mobile polling teams have been assigned for 997 home voting voters. The home voting system would be conducted amid tight police bandobast.

